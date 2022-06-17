Alexander IV School building serves a new purpose

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The 90-year-old building that used to house Alexander School Number IV, found a new purpose. It’s now called Alexander IV Senior Living.

“I’m from Macon and it means a lot to me just to see this building restored,” said Quinton Jones, Executive director for the facility.

Jones says for years, he wondered what the building was going to become, and he’s excited to be a part of the next phase of history for the building.

“To see the transformation, if you ever saw the building beforehand, it’s shocking to see how something that looked like that could turn into this. So we anticipate this building to be here for many years to come to serve many seniors,” he said.

The building was on Historic Macon’s first Fading Five list in 2015. The Macon-Bibb County Land Bank Authority bought the building in 2016, with blight bond funds Macon-Bibb Commissioner Mallory Jones designated for the project. Jones says he’s grateful the building found a new use.

“It could have been something else but I’m glad it’s this,” Commissioner Jones said. “Because it’s a complement and it’s not a big bustling commercial thing that’s going to interrupt the neighborhood. It’s a complement to the neighborhood.”

Rick Dover is the President of Dover Signature Properties, which helped redevelop the property. Dover says when he first saw the building, he had to help preserve its beauty.

“I think when you look at buildings that are on the Fading Five, they’re there for a reason,” Dover said. “They’re there because they’re significant to the history, and the story of the city. I think this is a great example of that and we’re thrilled with how it turned out.”

According to the Executive Director for the facility, they had multiple inquiries before opening in March. As of right now, there are 20 residents living in the facility and more expecting to move in soon.

The assisted living facility has room for up to 73 residents.

Historic Macon is looking for nominations for the 2022 Fading Five list. The nomination deadline is June 30th. You can go to their website for more information.