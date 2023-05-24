Alan Walden celebrates 80th birthday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – He was the manager of acts such as Otis Redding, Percy Sledge, and Lynyrd Skynyrd. He’s a Macon Music Icon and as of Tuesday, he’s 80 years old.

Friends, family, and members of the Macon Music Community were invited to a private birthday bash for Alan Walden Tuesday night at the Society Garden. During the event, Seth Clark, Macon Mayor Pro-tem read a proclamation by Mayor Lester Miller and the County Commission declaring May 23rd as Alan Walden day in Macon-Bibb County.