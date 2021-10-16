Alamo police officer Dylan Harrison laid to rest in Dublin

Officer Dylan Harrison was killed in the line of duty on October 9.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Family, friends, law enforcement and others traveled to the DuBose Porter Center in Dublin, to honor Officer Dylan Harrison Friday.

Thousands of first responders showed up to pay their respects. Governor Brian Kemp and his wife Marty Kemp made an appearance too.

“He’s a protector… you know Dylan had the cutest little dimples and the deeper those dimples got the more mischief he was up to most of the time,” said family friend, and Harrison’s former football coach. “He was a jokester and he loved to laugh.”

Officer Harrison was just 26-years-old when he was killed on duty in an ambush attack on October 9.

“”It’s now our time, in honor of Dylan, time as Americans and supporters of these heroes to stand up for them to applaud them, to encourage them, to love them, to respect them, and to honor them,” said Chris Heisler, the Founder of U.S. Honor Flag.

Georgia State Patrol did a fly-over at the funeral, and there was also a 21 gun solute.

Large American flags were hung by the Dublin Fire Department, and a flag was also draped over the fallen officer’s casket. Folded flags and military solutes were given to the family as they laid their husband, son, and brother to rest.

Harrison was buried at Dublin Memorial Gardens. His family welcomes the community to leave flowers at his grave and asks for continued prayers through this difficult time.