After School Program introduces Middle Georgia students to STEM
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Starbase 2.0 is a Department of Defense After School mentoring club that focuses on hands-on, mind-on activities in STEM.
Through virtual chats, students are connected with engineers from Amazon and other large companies.
Starbase also offers fun activities like Lego robot building.
“This is a very needed program for any school, especially our rural areas who may not have access to some of these activities,” coordinator Andrew Dennis Jr. said. “It’s a free program, number one, but the future is going towards STEM.”
The club meets for approximately 10 weeks in the fall and spring. Click here for more information.