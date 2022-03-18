After School Program introduces Middle Georgia students to STEM

Through virtual chats, students are connected with engineers from Amazon and other large companies.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Starbase 2.0 is a Department of Defense After School mentoring club that focuses on hands-on, mind-on activities in STEM.

Through virtual chats, students are connected with engineers from Amazon and other large companies.

Starbase also offers fun activities like Lego robot building.

“This is a very needed program for any school, especially our rural areas who may not have access to some of these activities,” coordinator Andrew Dennis Jr. said. “It’s a free program, number one, but the future is going towards STEM.”

The club meets for approximately 10 weeks in the fall and spring. Click here for more information.

