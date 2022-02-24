After school program helps students get involved in media

Students get to record videos, conduct interviews, and run a news room.

Students in the class learning about communications

MACON, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT)- The Frank Johnson Recreation Center has a free after school program encouraging students to get involved in media.

The center let’s middle and high school students explore the world of journalism with a hands on experience. Students get to record videos, conduct interviews, and run a news room.

Coordinator for the program, Jacory Bazell says a program like this is important for today’s youth.

“Now a days they do a lot of video work that they do and they just don’t know. When it comes to Tik Tok and social media in general but with this we’re able to give them real life stuff when it comes to video work, photography work, even writing as well,” said Bazell.

The program began in October with just two students. It has grown to more than 15 now.



