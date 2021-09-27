A recap of the Save America Rally in Perry: What you need to know

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former President Donald Trump took center stage Saturday at the Georgia National Fairgrounds to help campaign for Wrightsville native Herschel Walker in his run for the U.S. Senate.

“People always ask me what qualifies me to run for this office, and I say, ‘Well you’re right. I’m an American,” Walker said to the crowd. “I said,’What qualified a reverend to run for it? What qualified a farmer to run for it? What qualified me to run is because I love America.'”

The Save America Rally welcomed thousands of supporters to the city of Perry, including some political figures like Austin Scott, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Vernon Jones.

Topics ranged from the 2020 election to Covid-19 masks and the vaccine.

“These Democrats, all they care about is muzzling you America,” Greene exclaimed. “How many of you are sick and tired of these masks?”

Before the rally, local Democrats held a virtual conference to discuss their concerns over the spread of COVID-19 and political extremism at these kinds of events.

“We know exactly what this Trump rally is going to be,” District 42 Representative, Teri Anulewicz said. “We know it is going to be more of the same divisive rhetoric. We know they are not going to be working to defeat the virus. Instead, they are building their campaigns around defending these same lies and prolonging the pandemic with policies that aren’t actually effective at mitigating the spread of this virus. They’re opposing any meaningful progress for real Georgians.”

Local groups even flew planes over the event to show their opposition. Despite all of the pushback, none of these messages seemed to stop the crowd. People were there from sun up until sundown.

Just before the rally ended, Trump announced his endorsement of Jones for Georgia Governor.

“He is a man who is running for Governor, who is a friend of mine,” Trump said. “I said, ‘You know, you oughta be a Republican.'” He said, ‘I don’t know, but I sort of like a lot of Republicans and I have the view of a lot of Republicans.’ He really is a good man, he’s a great guy, he’s smart and he’s tough… Vernon Jones!”

Fireworks ended the evening in Perry, and one can only assume there are fireworks to come from the entire political sphere in the near future.

The Republican primary is expected to include Walker for U.S. Senate and Jones for Governor. It is scheduled for next July, with the general election to follow on November 8.