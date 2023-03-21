A little more cloud cover Tuesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia will see warmer conditions but also more clouds Tuesday afternoon.

Today

Following a clear and cold morning around Middle Georgia a large patch of cirrus clouds will arrive ahead of the afternoon. Plenty of sun will get through these as they pass over during the midday hours. Temperatures will peak later in the afternoon once most of those upper level clouds have moved out, topping off in the mid 60s. Winds are once again very calm today as they blow out of the east at about 5-10 mph.

Tonight some mid level clouds are likely to arrive around midnight, and a good chunk of them will linger into tomorrow morning. As a result temperatures overnight will jump, only dropping into the mid 40s. Gentle winds out of the east-southeast and southeast will also allow for dew points to rise into the low to mid 40s, meaning some spots in Middle Georgia could wake up to patchy fog.

Tomorrow

Scattered clouds will accompany the morning hours around Middle Georgia (and in some places patchy fog will too), however they will clear as the lunchtime hours approach. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s tomorrow afternoon as winds blow from the southeast at around 5 mph. This will likely be the most pleasant day to go to the Cherry Blossom Festival in Macon, unless, of course, you are a fan of even warmer conditions.

Tomorrow night will be warm, muggy, and partly cloudy. Winds will blow from the south-southeast at around 5 mph with both low temperatures and dew points expected to be in the the low to mid 50s. Fog will be likely to begin our Thursday morning.

Thursday and Beyond

Temperatures will rise into the 80s Thursday afternoon under a sky filled with plenty of sun. The winds will likely pick up a bit more out of the southwest during the day. Cloud cover will return a bit overnight before it clears ahead of the lunch hours on Friday, which will again be warm and mostly sunny. Cloud cover will arrive in the evening, however, as rain chances ramp up overnight and into the early parts of Saturday. Expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions on Saturday with highs still likely to be in the lower 80s.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).