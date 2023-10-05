A little bit more cloud coverage

Today is the last day high pressure will be the dominate feature across the area. This means conditions outside today will be similar with a bit more in the way of cloud coverage.

Todays high temperatures across Middle Georgia are in the mid 80s slightly above average.

Today will be the last day of air quality issues due to smoke across the area.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with much warmer overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow morning bringing a rain jacket would be great idea as there is a small chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. This is associated with a cold front moving through the morning and early afternoon hours. This is going to bring an abundance of cloud coverage for your Friday. Unfortunately there is not much rainfall expected with this front. As we head into the weekend plenty of sunshine and windy conditions on Saturday. This will also bring way below average temperatures for the the next few days.