A few strong storms possible Tuesday

Scattered showers and storms popped up this afternoon across Middle Georgia, continuing a wet period for the southeast.

Tomorrow a cold front will be approaching the area, which means more widespread thunderstorm activity.



A few storms will be strong to severe with the potential for damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

An isolated spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out, but tornadoes are not our main threat.



Rain totals will be ranging from 0.75″ to 2.5″ between now and Wednesday morning, which is the most likely timing for heavy rain.



Tuesday’s cold front will be stalling out over Middle Georgia, which means that we won’t be seeing a nice drop in humidity and that showers will be sticking around for the rest of the week.

Clouds and showers will be keeping it a little cooler through the rest of the work week, with highs in the mid 80s.



By the weekend highs will be warming to the upper 80s and low 90s across Middle Georgia, with continued high humidity.

Showers and thunderstorms will also be sticking around through the weekend.

It is a little too early to say if it will be a wash out for the weekend, but if you are planning an outdoor event, definitely make a plan b.