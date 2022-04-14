A few strong storms possible Thursday



A cold front is approaching our area this evening moving from west to east from Mississippi and Alabama.

Ahead of the front, we will continue to see partly to mostly cloudy skies and warm conditions overnight.

Storms will be rolling in early Thursday morning (starting around 5 am) and weakening as they continue to push east.

Rain will be likely during the morning hours, especially in our western counties.



By the afternoon we will see some clearing, but as the front lags, instability will continue building up through the day.

That instability will lead to a chance for a few strong storms by Thursday afternoon/early evening.



Main threats with any storms will be damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and there is a non-zero chance of an isolated tornado.

The severe storms should be pretty isolated, but we will be watching closely.

The front should clear the area by tomorrow night, leaving us with dry weather for Friday.



The weekend is looking a little soggy, which could impact some Easter egg hunts across the area.

A few thunderstorms will be possible as well, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Monday will bring a cool down to Middle Georgia, as highs stay in the low 70s to start the week.

Dry weather moves back in starting Tuesday.