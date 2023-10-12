A few stray showers this afternoon

This morning has been a complete wash out across Middle Georgia. This morning has also been a bit windy at times with gusts up to 26 mph. Most of the area has seen at least a half of inch of rain with some spots even seeing 1-2 inches. Rain will continue throughout the morning hours. Rain chances decrease this afternoon as only a chance for an isolated shower remains. Today highs will not get out of the 60s with most being in the mid 60s. Overnight we will be cloudy with the chance to see a stray shower. Overnight low temperatures will the in the upper 50s to low 60s. Tomorrow we will see the chance for a few stray showers all day, so be sure to have the rain gear ready. Tomorrow is going to be a bit warmer than today with highs in the low 70s. As we head into the weekend there will be plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s on Saturday. On Sunday temperatures cool as a cool front moves through overnight Saturdays. Beautiful blue skies and plenty of sunshine for Sunday with highs in the low 70s. The start of the work week also looks to remain the same although highs are in the upper 60s.