A few storms Saturday, dry Sunday



After a rainy day here in Middle Georgia we are getting a break from the storms for most of our evening.

Overnight a cold front will be moving through most of the area, stalling around a line from Dublin to Abbeville.

To the south of the cold front we will see a chance for storms to pop up during the late morning and early afternoon.

A few of these storms could become severe, but as the front moves out, our rain chances will start to decrease.



To the north of the front, it will be a breezy and mostly sunny day.

Highs will warm into the low 70s tomorrow with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

If you are headed to the Cherry Blossom Festival Saturday, and are staying for the concert, you might want to bring a jacket.

Sunday will be a great start to Spring (it is the equinox), but expect a cool day with plenty of sunshine.



Dry weather will be sticking around through the start of next week as we warm into the 80s by Tuesday.

We will also see our humidity increasing through Wednesday, when rain returns to the area.

Severe storms will be possible with the passage of the next cold front, but it is too far out for concrete details.



With the cold front passage we will see our highs cool into the low 70s once again.