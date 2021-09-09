A few storms possible ahead of Thursday cold front

It has once again been a pretty stormy day across parts of Middle Georgia, but the good news is that rain and storms will be moving out just in time for the weekend.

A cold front is on the way from the northwest that will bring an end to our storm chances by tomorrow evening.

Ahead of the front, a few scattered showers and storms are possible, but most of us will be staying dry through Thursday.



While I am busy being excited about the cold front, Tropical Storm Mindy formed this afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico.

Landfall is happening tonight, but evening though it is pushing through near Middle Georgia, we won’t be seeing much of an impact.

We have already been seeing an influx of tropical moisture, and that is really the extent of our tropical issues.



Now back to the good news, the cold front will once again be giving us a break from the intense humidity that returned this week.

Friday should be an excellent day with plenty of sunshine, cooler than normal highs, and (the best part) lower humidity.



Through the weekend both high temps and humidity will be climbing to summertime normals, but rain should be holding off for the weekend and into the start of next week.