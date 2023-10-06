A few showers possible today

This morning we had a few showers across the area. We however did not pick up much of any rainfall. Temperature are a bit warmer do to the abundance of clouds currently.

This afternoon most of the area will see temperatures in the mid 80s. Today will also be partly to mostly cloudy with winds gusting to 15 mph. There is a 20% chance of a passing shower or two as well. This will not effect outdoor activities or Friday night football. This is all due to a cold front that will make its way through the area overnight into tomorrow.

Tonight’s temperatures are in the upper 50s to mid 60s across middle Georgia.