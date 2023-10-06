A few showers possible today
This morning we had a few showers across the area. We however did not pick up much of any rainfall. Temperature are a bit warmer do to the abundance of clouds currently.
This afternoon most of the area will see temperatures in the mid 80s. Today will also be partly to mostly cloudy with winds gusting to 15 mph. There is a 20% chance of a passing shower or two as well. This will not effect outdoor activities or Friday night football. This is all due to a cold front that will make its way through the area overnight into tomorrow.
Tonight’s temperatures are in the upper 50s to mid 60s across middle Georgia.
The front will push through causing cooler temperatures for Saturday and Sunday. Very windy on Saturday with winds gusting to 25 mph. There will be plenty of sunshine. On Sunday some folks could not make it out of the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will warm back up to the 80s again next week. Rain chances do not return until late next week.