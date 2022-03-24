A few showers linger Thursday, cooler to end the week



A cold front continues to slow move into the area tonight, bringing dry air back to, at least, the northeast half of Middle Georgia.

The front will be stalling along a line from Sandersville to Montezuma, meaning rain will still be possible south of that line.

Severe storms are not expected, but we could see up to 0.2″ of rain in some spots.

Through the day tomorrow the front will finally push out, leaving us with dry weather into the end of the week and weekend.



We will be seeing a few mostly dry cold fronts push through the area during the week and into Saturday.

These fronts won’t bring much in the way of rain, but you can expect cooler temperatures and breezy conditions.

By Friday, wind gusts could get as high as 30 mph.

Even with the wind, it should be a nice end to the International Cherry Blossom Festival.



We will start to warm up as we head into next week, with highs in the 80s by Tuesday.

Showers will be possible starting Wednesday evening, ahead of our next chance of strong storms.

It is still pretty far out, but we are already keeping an eye on that system.