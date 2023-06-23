Warner Robins Police investigating suspicious anti-semitic packages

Photo Credit to Warner Robins Police Department

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating suspicious anti-semitic packages that were found around the area of Peach Blossom Road.

Friday, WRPD sent out a release concerning the packages, saying similar types of items have been found in other cities across the country. They say WRPD is working with the other county, state, and federal agencies to find out more.

Anyone with information on these packages is urged to call Detective Thompson at 478-302-5380 or klthompson@wrga.gov or Macon Regional Crimestoppers.