MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Pleasant conditions begin the new work week across Middle Georgia.

TODAY

Nice weather is expected to begin the new work week around Middle Georgia, and it should stick around for a bit this week. For this afternoon a number of cirrus clouds will hang over the region, however they should allow plenty of sun to get through. Temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Winds will blow out of the northeast at 10-15 mph with gusts reaching as high as 25 mph.

Tonight skies will be mostly clear as temperatures plummet to their lowest point this week. Middle Georgia will largely see lows in the lower 40s, however the southern counties will likely be more in the mid 40s. Winds overnight will be calm out of the northeast. Fog is unlikely but not impossible heading into Tuesday morning.

TOMORROW

Tuesday will be a lovely day around Middle Georgia as temperatures climb into the lower 70s under mostly clear and sunny skies. Winds will be a bit weaker out of the northeast with sustained speeds of about 5-12 mph, however gusts could still reach upwards of 20 mph.

It will be a clear night around the region tomorrow night as temperatures drop into the low to mid 40s for most locations. Winds will remain rather calm once again out of the northeast.

WEDNESDAY AND BEYOND

Sunny conditions will hang around again on Wednesday as high pressure remains over the southeastern US. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and stay there through the remainder of the work week during the afternoons. Isolated showers will be possible Thursday during the afternoon with some scattered storms returning to the forecast come Friday. It is too early to tell at this point whether or not severe weather will be a concern, however this is Georgia in April and Middle Georgians should always be prepared.

