8th Grader at East Laurens Middle brings gun to school; charged with armed robbery

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A middle school student is being charged with armed robbery after using a handgun to rob another student on Thursday.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office posted a release Thursday afternoon, saying that School Resource Deputies and East Laurens Middle School were both told that an 8th grade student brought a gun to school the day before, on the 9th. Deputies and school administration started investigating the incident, and discovered that the student with the gun used it to rob another student of some cash.

The 13 year-old student was interviewed and charged with armed robbery, and was detained at the Youth Detention Center. Investigators recovered the firearm from the juvenile’s home. The parents of the student were not aware that the juvenile had a firearm.