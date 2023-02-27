25-year-old shot and killed on Wren Ave

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 25 year old is dead after a shooting on Wren Avenue. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it happened in front of a residence in the 1700 block of Wren Avenue just before 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies responded to a call of a person shot. Upon arrival they found 25-year-old Corey Maurice Hall, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. Hall was transported to Atrium Health where he was pronounced deceased by staff. No one else was injured during the incident. It was reported that Hall and several others were standing by a parked car when a vehicle drove by and shots were fired. There is currently no information about the vehicle or suspects.