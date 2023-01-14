77-year-old Macon man with medical issues reported missing

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 77-year-old Carl Isiah Ford left his Burton Avenue home Friday morning and didn't return.

Ford (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a missing person.

A sheriff’s office news release says 77-year-old Carl Isiah Ford left his Burton Avenue home around 8:30 Friday morning and didn’t return. Deputies were contacted around 4 p.m. and tried unsuccessfully to locate Ford, who they say suffers from medical issues for which he may need treatment.

Ford is about 6’0″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has short gray hair and was last seen wearing a green hoodie, a red and black checkered jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 if you know where he is.

