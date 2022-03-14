7 year old shot at Macon apartment complex

The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault at 3867 Log Cabin Drive, in Green Meadows Apartments at 8:39 p.m Saturday night.

Deputies responded and found a 7-year-old male who had been shot. He was transported to Atrium Health Navicent where he was listed in critical condition.

There is no information on the suspect at this time.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.