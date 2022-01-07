7 juveniles steal SUV, crash into Macon-Bibb Fire Station

All of the juveniles in the stolen vehicle were male. Their ages range from 11 to 15-years-old.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Seven juveniles are charged after accused of stealing a SUV New Year’s Day, and then crashing it into a Macon-Bibb County Fire Station.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle was reported stolen on January 1, around 10:30p.m. from a home on Dalton Street. The victim told investigators he left his car running in the driveway while standing in the doorway of his home. That’s when a 13-year-old jumped into the vehicle with other juveniles and drove away.

The Sheriff’s Office was later notified the vehicle was seen at the McDonald’s, on Rocky Creek Road. When deputies arrived, the stolen vehicle drove off. Deputies attempted to pursue, but backed off due to the high rate of speed.

During the chase, the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the road and hit the side of the Macon-Bibb County Fire Station at Bloomfield Road and Rocky Creek Road. All seven juveniles were taken to the Atrium Health Navicent.

The 13-year-old driver is being charged with Theft by Taking-Auto, Fleeing and Eluding, Serious Injury by Vehicle, Criminal Damage to Property in the 1st Degree, Reckless Conduct (X6 counts). The six other passengers are being charged with Theft by Taking-Auto – Party to a Crime.

All of the juveniles in the stolen vehicle were male. Their ages range from 11 to 15-years-old. Six of them were taken to Egleston Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. One of the 13-year-old juveniles was discharged from the Atrium Health Navicent.

According to the Egleston Patient Rep, everyone has been released from their care, with the exception of the 14-year-old and the 15-year-old. Both are in rooms, but do not have life threatening injuries.