62 Year-old Twiggs County man dies in accidental fire, space heater thought to be the cause

DRY BRANCH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was killed in a fire on Home House Drive in Drive Branch this past weekend, the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King’s Fire Investigations Unit and Twigg’s County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

According to the Insurance and Safety Fire Commission’s press release, 62 year-old Michael Curry of Twiggs County was killed in an accidental fire that occurred around 7:30 a.m. and destroyed the 52 year-old 576 square foot trailer. Investigations show that the fire appears to have originated next to an electric space heater being used as a heat source for the residence.

Commissioner King had this to say concerning the incident:

“A Twiggs County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to find fire coming from the right side of the structure and was informed that the owner was still inside the trailer,” and “Upon the fire department’s arrival, they entered the residence and found the deceased on the floor of the bedroom.”