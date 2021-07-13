$50K reward offered for tips in the slaying of Georgia gas station clerk

WATKINSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest and conviction in the slaying of a gas station clerk in northeast Georgia.

Elijah Wood was fatally shot March 19 at the RaceTrac store outside Watkinsville. He worked alone there at night. Security camera footage shows the shooter dressed all in black, with face and hands covered.

Authorities hope the reward will persuade someone who knows the killer’s identity to come forward. Oconee County Sheriff James Hale said it’s likely that only someone close to the shooter can help solve the case.