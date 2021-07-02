50 arrested, 40 guns seized in Macon operation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT ) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized several guns and made several arrests in an effort they call “Operation United Front.”

The operation, announced Thursday, targeted illegal gun possessions in Bibb County. Sheriff David Davis said deputies targeted areas with several shots fired calls.

The operation lasted 40 days, which led to 50 arrests and 40 guns seized.

The sheriff’s office partnered with the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Macon Regional Crimestoppers for the operation.

Arthur Peralta, the Special Agent in Charge of ATF in Georgia, says a safer Macon-Bibb starts from within.

“The bottom line here folks is that it’s up to each and every one of us to make our community safer,” Peralta said. “We have to tell our children that it’s not okay to carry an illegal gun. We have to tell our children that it’s not okay to shoot in the streets.”

District Attorney Anita Howard says her office is working to try each case as quickly as possible. The sheriff’s office says it’s already working on the next operation for getting guns and drugs off the streets.