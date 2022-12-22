5 year-old cancer survivor serves as honorary squadron member

Keason is a survivor of Ewing-like Sarcoma, a rare type of cancer he has been battling since he was two-years-old.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Many consider Christmas the most magical time of year. For one Warner Robins family, it certainly has been thanks to the some at the Robins Air Force Base.

For five-year-old Keason Milton and his family, this Christmas has them celebrating more than just the season.

Keason is a survivor of Ewing-like Sarcoma, a rare type of cancer he has been battling since he was two-years-old. Along with celebrating the finish of chemotherpay, the 561st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Robins Air Force Base held a Christmas party for him.

“Several months ago we all got together and decided that we were going to adopt a family this year for Christmas so we could give back to the community and that’s why we’re here today.” said Robert Koehler.

Koehler is a mechanic with the 561st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. He said they wanted to pick a family in need who maybe couldn’t afford a nice Christmas. Each member of the Squadron got Keason gifts from a wishlist provided by his family.

Tiffany Milton, Keason’s mother, was thankful for the opportunity to have a big celebration for her son.

“I wanted something very special for him to do. Something so he’ll know hey, I completed this big big big event and let’s celebrate,” she said. “So we combined everything together and we’re here today with all of our family, all of our friends, and all of our new friends which is the flight crew here, and the base.”

At the end of the party, Keason was appointed as an honorary member of the 561st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and was wished a merry Christmas by the entire maintenance crew.