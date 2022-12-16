41NBC’s 12 Days of “Catmas” returns

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It’s that time of year again, when our feline friends from Kitty City Cat Rescue are looking for a home for the holidays– in this year’s edition of the 12 Days of Catmas, we’ve got lots of lovable cats ready to meet their forever families.

First up, we have Miss Lynda. She’s a sweet but sassy 7-year-old that’s been at the shelter since she was just a kitten. Lynda doesn’t have any teeth, but she still loves to eat dry food. She’ll need an allergy shot about 4 times a year, but other than that she’s ready for a loving home that will take good care of her.

Next we have health nut, Jemma. She’s 4-years-old and very affectionate. The shelter tells us Jemma runs on their “wheel” daily in order to get pets. They say she’s very sweet and would be a great choice for a home with older children and adults.