4 WRPD officers reinstated following Houston DA recommendation

Four officers from the Narcotics Investigation Unit (NIU) were reinstated to full duty Tuesday.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Warner Robins Police Department has reinstated four Narcotics Investigation Unit (NIU) officers to full duty Tuesday afternoon. This follows a recommendation from the Houston County District Attorney’s Office.

Last week, six team members of the Warner Robins Police Department were placed on administrative leave with pay. The action stemmed from an allegation of misconduct submitted through the District Attorney’s Office.

“We are a professional agency held to the highest standards,” said Interim Chief Roy Whitehead. “Our officers are trained to provide support across disciplines within our department. There has been no gap in policing narcotics issues or otherwise in their efforts to keep the citizens of Warner Robins safe.”

The WRPD says it will share updates as they are made available.

