Warner Robins Police Department’s Narcotics Investigation Unit placed on administrative leave amid misconduct allegations

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Warner Robins Police Department’s Narcotics Investigation Unit (NIU) has been placed on administrative leave following allegations of misconduct. The Houston County District Attorney’s Office will be looking into the claims, according to a news release from the city of Warner Robins.

District Attorney William Kendall was notified of allegations involving members of the Warner Robins Police Department Narcotics Investigations Unit (NIU) on April 11th. The following morning, the DA’s Office began an investigation into the matter and informed Police Chief Roy Whitehead, according to a news release from Houston County District Attorney William Kendall.

The DA’s Office is being assisted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) in conducting the investigation. However, due to this being a pending investigation, no further details will be released from the DA’s Office.

In a statement, Kendall said, “After receiving the allegations I took immediate action to initiate an investigation and to notify the police Chief. Chief Whitehead has placed the NIU on administrative leave out of caution, currently no charges have been brought.”

Kendall added, “If after a thorough investigation we find that law enforcement or any other party involved violated the law of this State, the case will be presented to the Grand Jury of Houston County. If no violations of law are found, the investigation will be turned over to the Warner Robins Police Chief for an internal review of any policy violations.”

The District Attorney emphasized that allegations of wrongdoing by law enforcement are taken very seriously, stating, “Although I support our local law enforcement, I am duty bound and obligated to investigate any alleged wrongdoing by law enforcement, and I intend to do my job.”

All six members of the NIU team have been placed on administrative leave with pay until the district attorney’s investigation is completed. During this time, the officers will not be authorized to take any enforcement actions, according to a statement from the city of Warner Robins..

Police Chief Roy Whitehead said in a statement, “As soon as we were made aware of the investigation, we moved swiftly to place the NIU on administrative leave.”

It is unclear at this time what the specific allegations of misconduct are or how long the investigation will take. However, Chief Whitehead assures the public that the department is taking this matter seriously and will take appropriate action if any wrongdoing is found.

Kendall said “Due to this being a pending investigation in my office, as with any other case, I am not able to provide specific details regarding the allegations or investigation. I hope to update you all soon in the coming weeks.”