UPDATE: 4 taken into custody in Macon Tuesday following execution of several search warrants

Four people were taken into custody Tuesday after the execution of search warrants by multiple law enforcement agencies at multiple locations.

Photos: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE (11/16): Four people were taken into custody Tuesday after the execution of search warrants by multiple law enforcement agencies at multiple locations.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the Bibb County Sheriff’s office, Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Task Force, Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office, Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Warner Robins Police Department, Perry Police Department, Athens Clarke County Police Department and Georgia State Patrol, along with other local agencies, executed “multiple court-authorized search warrants” as part of “a response to an increase in violent crimes in our communities.”

Deputies and agents searched locations on Pio Nono Avenue, Glendale Avenue, Worsham Avenue, Forsyth Road, Ward Street, Roosevelt Avenue, Brigham Street and Lowe Court.

Law enforcement seized more than $25,000 in cash, more than 12,000 grams of methamphetamine, 154 of grams of ecstasy, 87 grams of marijuana and four guns during the operation.

75-year-old Melvin Grady Bates of Macon was arrested for two counts of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He’s being held on $11,200 bond.

42-year-old Julian Derwayne Coker of Macon was arrested for trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine and conspiracy to commit a felony. He’s being held without bond.

50-year-old Harry Lee Hopkins Jr. of Macon was arrested for conspiracy to commit a felony. He’s being held without bond.

44-year-old Jackie Edward Powell of Macon was arrested for two counts of receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon and probation violation. He’s being held without bond.

More arrests and charges are pending, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.

