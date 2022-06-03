4 arrested in mid-state theft ring: Deputies recover guns, drugs, cash, IDs and nearly 30 financial cards
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office H.E.A.T. units recently executed search warrants that led to the arrests and recovery of the stolen items.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Four people are now in custody following a mid-state theft ring that involved guns, drugs, cash, identification cards and debit and credit cards.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Thursday that its H.E.A.T Units recovered two stolen vehicles, which led to search warrant executions and the recovery of the stolen items.
Deputies recovered five guns, cocaine, marijuana, codeine, $5,000 in cash, several Georgia and Pennsylvania identification cards and “nearly 30” different debit and credit cards that belonged to a variety of victims.
“H.E.A.T. Unit deputies worked with the SIU, SRT, the Gang Unit and CID Property Investigators to further investigate the long list of criminal activities,” a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post read. “These crimes include aggravated assault, entering autos, thefts of motor vehicles, thefts of guns, thefts of financial cards, drug possession, drug distribution and conspiracy to commit other crimes.”
Deputies determined some of the crimes may have been committed outside of Bibb County, and they are now assisting with cases in other jurisdictions.
Photos made after the arrests are provided below the following list of suspects and their charges.
Jalissa Janee Price
- Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana
- Attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia controlled substance act- felony
- Possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute
- Use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances
- Possession of a Schedule V controlled substance
- Drugs not in original container – misdemeanor
Tylaun Rashard Mullins
- Two counts theft by receiving stolen property – felony
- Marijuana – possession of less than one ounce
- Two counts willful obstruction of law enforcement officers – misdemeanor
- Criminal street gang activity
- Three counts of possession of tools for commission of a crime
- Two counts financial transaction card theft
- Three counts possession of a firearm or knife during commission or or attempt to commit certain felonies
- Three counts theft by receiving stolen property – felony
- Financial transaction card fraud
- Two counts entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony
- Four counts receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
- Two counts possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies
Kareem Vontez Zellner
- Two counts of receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony fire offender
- Three counts theft by receiving stolen property – felony
- Two counts possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies
- Conspiracy to commit a felony
- Two counts financial transaction card theft
- Possession of tools for commission of a crime
- Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers – misdemeanor
- Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale or marijuana
- Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge – felony
- Criminal street gang activity
- Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act
Drevon Lashuwn McLaurin
- Three counts theft by receiving stolen property – felony
- Possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies
- Tampering with evidence – felony
- Two counts financial transaction card theft
- Conspiracy to commit a felony
- Three counts possession of tools for commission of a crime
- Two counts willful obstruction of law enforcement officers – misdemeanor
- Abandonment of certain dangerous drugs, poisons or controlled substances
- Criminal trespass
- Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana
- Two counts attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act – felony
- Use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances
- Criminal street gang activity
- Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act
- Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Conspiracy to commit a felony
- Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana
- Two counts possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies