4 arrested in mid-state theft ring: Deputies recover guns, drugs, cash, IDs and nearly 30 financial cards

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Four people are now in custody following a mid-state theft ring that involved guns, drugs, cash, identification cards and debit and credit cards.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Thursday that its H.E.A.T Units recovered two stolen vehicles, which led to search warrant executions and the recovery of the stolen items.

Deputies recovered five guns, cocaine, marijuana, codeine, $5,000 in cash, several Georgia and Pennsylvania identification cards and “nearly 30” different debit and credit cards that belonged to a variety of victims.

“H.E.A.T. Unit deputies worked with the SIU, SRT, the Gang Unit and CID Property Investigators to further investigate the long list of criminal activities,” a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post read. “These crimes include aggravated assault, entering autos, thefts of motor vehicles, thefts of guns, thefts of financial cards, drug possession, drug distribution and conspiracy to commit other crimes.”

Deputies determined some of the crimes may have been committed outside of Bibb County, and they are now assisting with cases in other jurisdictions.

Photos made after the arrests are provided below the following list of suspects and their charges.

Jalissa Janee Price

Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana

Attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia controlled substance act- felony

Possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute

Use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances

Possession of a Schedule V controlled substance

Drugs not in original container – misdemeanor

Tylaun Rashard Mullins

Two counts theft by receiving stolen property – felony

Marijuana – possession of less than one ounce

Two counts willful obstruction of law enforcement officers – misdemeanor

Criminal street gang activity

Three counts of possession of tools for commission of a crime

Two counts financial transaction card theft

Three counts possession of a firearm or knife during commission or or attempt to commit certain felonies

Three counts theft by receiving stolen property – felony

Financial transaction card fraud

Two counts entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony

Four counts receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender

Two counts possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies

Kareem Vontez Zellner

Two counts of receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony fire offender

Three counts theft by receiving stolen property – felony

Two counts possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies

Conspiracy to commit a felony

Two counts financial transaction card theft

Possession of tools for commission of a crime

Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers – misdemeanor

Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale or marijuana

Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge – felony

Criminal street gang activity

Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act

Drevon Lashuwn McLaurin

Three counts theft by receiving stolen property – felony

Possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies

Tampering with evidence – felony

Two counts financial transaction card theft

Conspiracy to commit a felony

Three counts possession of tools for commission of a crime

Two counts willful obstruction of law enforcement officers – misdemeanor

Abandonment of certain dangerous drugs, poisons or controlled substances

Criminal trespass

Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana

Two counts attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act – felony

Use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances

Criminal street gang activity

Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act

Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance

Conspiracy to commit a felony

Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana

Two counts possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies

Photo: Cpl. George Witherspoon / Bibb County Sheriff's Office / Facebook

