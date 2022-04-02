4 arrested in connection to drive-by shooting that left 8-year-old dead

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Four people are now in custody in connection to the shooting death of an 8-year-old boy last weekend.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Houston County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrests late Friday night.

Three suspects were taken into custody in Houston County after an “extensive investigation” by the agencies involved. A fourth suspect was taken into custody in White County.

The suspects are identified as:

21-year-old Ricky Aubry McChargue of Warner Robins

20-year-old Bryce Michael Crosby of Kathleen

19-year-old Lenny Victor Gupton Jr. of Warner Robins

17-year-old Savannah McGahee of Warner Robins

All four are charged with murder and are being held without bond.

A fifth suspect has been identified and more charges are forthcoming.

8-year-old Jermarrion Cherry was shot in the head on the night of Saturday, March 26 while sitting inside a car in the 200 block of Virginia Dare Drive.

He later died at a metro Atlanta hospital.

