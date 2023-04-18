4 alligators caught at Oakview Golf Course, released into the wild

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Gators gone golfing!

At least that’s what comes to mind when you hear that Bibb County’s Animal enforcement officer Rebecca Galeazzo spent her weekend rounding up four alligators found at Oakview Golf Course on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s a good look at the scaly sporters:

According to the BCSO Facebook page, the gators were all wrangled safely, and returned to the wild unharmed, and away from humans.

For the full post, look here:

