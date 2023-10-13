38 people arrested in major Houston County drug investigation

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Law enforcement officers in Houston County have arrested 38 people on drug-related charges over the last 40 days, according to Houston County District Attorney William Kendall.

15 of those people face charges for trafficking fentanyl.

Kendall said in a news conference that fentanyl’s appeal revolves around its cost relative to its potency. Victims who have been impacted as part of the investigation represent a cross-section of the community. Some people have been in lower-income areas and others have been in gated communities, and their ages have ranged from 15 to 70-years old, according to Kendall.

Officers also confiscated 19 firearms, more than $42,000 in cash, marijuana, methamphetamines, MDMA, and cocaine.

41NBC News’ Dejon Campbell attended the news conference where the Houston County District Attorney, law enforcement agencies, including the Warner Robins Police Department, the Houston County Coroner, and the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia made the announcement and will have more in our newscasts throughout the day on 41NBC, 41NBC.com, and the 41NBC News app.