34-year-old inmate stabbed to death in Central State Prison

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones has confirmed an inmate from Central State Prison was killed by another inmate.

Jones says the victim is 34-year-old Joshua Carl Haynes Lester was stabbed by another inmate. Jones also said it happened a little after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

