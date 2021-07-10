$30M in federal funds coming to Forsyth to improve water infrastructure

Forsyth will use $27.52 million in loan funds and $2.884 million in grant funds

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Millions of dollars in federal funding is coming to the city of Forsyth to help improve water and wastewater systems. Funds are coming from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program.

Wednesday, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the USDA is investing $307 million to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in 34 states.

In rural Georgia, the USDA says Forsyth will use $27.52 million in loan funds and $2.884 million in grant funds to make improvements to the city’s water and wastewater systems.

“Every community needs safe, reliable and modern water and wastewater systems,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “The consequences of decades of disinvestment in physical infrastructure have fallen most heavily on communities of color. This is why USDA is investing in water infrastructure in rural and Tribal communities that need it most to help them build back better, stronger and more equitably than ever before.”

The program allows funding for clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal, and storm water drainage. The program targets households and businesses in eligible rural areas with 10,000 or fewer in population.

According to the USDA, the funding announcement follow President Joe Biden’s announcement of a bipartisan infrastructure framework that focuses on clean drinking water by replacing all of the nation’s lead pipes and service lines.

For more information on the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant visit the USDA Rural Development website.