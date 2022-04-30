Bibb deputies: 30-year-old man shot near Bowden Homes Friday night

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Cedar Avenue near Bowden Homes Friday night.

It happened just after 9 o’clock, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The release said deputies responded to the 2300 block of Houston Avenue regarding a person shot. They were told a 30-year-old man was walking on Cedar Avenue near Bowden Homes when a light-colored car drove by and fired several shots.

The man was struck in the foot. He was taken to Atrium Health Navicent and is in stable condition.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.

