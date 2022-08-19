3-year-old in critical condition following Macon shooting

A 3-year-old is in critical condition after being struck by gunfire Thursday night.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 3-year-old is in critical condition after being struck by gunfire Thursday night.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the incident was called in just before 6:30. Lt. Sean Defoe says the shooting happened in “the Millerfield Road area.”

Witnesses told investigators a mother took her 3-year-old child to Piedmont Macon hospital by personal vehicle. An ambulance then transferred the child to Atrium Health Navicent.

The incident is under investigation. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.