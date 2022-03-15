3 wanted for theft at Buddy’s Home Furnishing

Photo Credit to Bibb County Sheriff’s Office

Photo Credit to Bibb County Sheriff’s Office

Buddys 2b

Buddys 3b

Buddys 3

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigators looking for three people they say stole items from Buddy’s Home Furnishing located at 892 Pierce Avenue on March 1, 2022.

It was reported that three individuals entered the business to browse for items to buy. As one of the individuals distracted the salesperson, the other two individuals stole several notebook computers from the sales floor.

The first individual is described as an older man with a gray goatee beard, wearing a white sailor hat, navy blue and white coat, with light gray pants and brown and white shoes.

The second individual is described as a female with short blond colored hair, wearing a light gray “Georgia” sweatshirt, jeans, and gray boots.

The third individual is described as a heavy-set male wearing a black and white face mask, navy blue baseball cap, navy blue and gray vest with a hoodie, blue shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information in reference to the identity or the whereabouts of these individuals or if you have information in reference to this incident, you are urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.