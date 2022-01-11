UPDATE: 3 Masked men commit a home invasion and armed robbery, suspects unidentified

UPDATE:

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office has sent out a media release clarifying and correcting some information concerning the Home Invasion and Armed Robbery that took place at Marlin Terrace on Monday at 3:25 p.m.

According to the release, responding deputies found 3 victims at the residence, including 2 adults (a man and a woman) and a juvenile male. The victims reported that the 3 suspects entered the back door by force and demanded money- during the robbery the man was tied up and the woman was held at gunpoint. The man received a superficial injury when one of the suspects struck him on the head with a handgun. The juvenile was able to hide in the house during the incident. The man The release says the suspects fled the scene after taking 3 handguns and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The 3 suspects were described as black men between 20 and 30 years old, wearing face coverings and dark clothes.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call lead investigator Corporal Kamens at 478-542-2085 or 478-542-2080.