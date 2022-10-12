3 Indicted in connection to child cruelty at RAFB daycare facility

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Three people have been indicted for child cruelty in connection to a daycare facility on Robins Air Force Base.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, 27 year-old Zhanay Kiana Flynn of Centerville, 29-year-old Antanesha Mone Fritz of Tanner, Alabama, and 51-year-old Latona Mae Lambert of Kissimmee, Florida are all being charged in connection to the alleged abuse of children in their care.

The indictment mentions several alleged forms of abuse, including striking children, forcing them to hit each other, spraying them in the face with a cleaning liquid, shaking them while threatening to strike them, striking a child in the head with a book, kicking a child into a wall, stepping on and applying weight to a child’s leg, and more committed by Flynn and Fritz, former daycare employees, during January and February of 2021. Lambert, the former director of the daycare, is being charged for failing to report suspecting the abuse when it happened.

Flynn and Fritz are both charged with 18 counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, 6 counts of cruelty in the second degree and 3 counts of simple battery and 1 count of failure to report suspected child abuse.

Lambert is charged with 1 count of failure to report suspected child abuse.

If convicted, the defendants face a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years of imprisonment to a maximum of 20 years of imprisonment for each count of cruelty to children in the first degree, and a minimum of 1 year of imprisonment up to a maximum of 10 years for each count of cruelty in the second degree, as well as a maximum of 1 year for each count of simple battery and failure to report suspected abuse.

This case is being investigated by the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations with support from security forces and the FBI. Parents and guardians of children who were under the care of these defendants who have concerns about their child are urged to call the Robins Air Force Base Family Advocacy Program at 478-327-8398 during regular business hours.