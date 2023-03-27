3 in Dooly County arrested and charged in connection to murder

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Three people have been arrested in connection to the death of 28-year-old Gequeesha Tanay Williams.

The original incident of Williams’ death took place on March 17th, when the Vienna Police Department and Dooly County Sheriff’s Office Responded to a home on Kelly Lane in Vienna and found Williams with a neck injury– which was originally reported to police to be the result of an accident. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

After investigating, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested 22-year-old Jakaya Brooks, 40-year-old Robbie Brown, and 46-year-old James Dariso. Brooks is being charged with malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault. While Brown and Dariso are being charged with making false statements.