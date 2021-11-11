3 dead after train collides with car in Monroe County
It happened at around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three people are dead after a train collided with a vehicle Wednesday night.
That’s according to Anna Lewis with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Lewis says the collision happened at around 6:20 at a private crossing near Goodwyne Road and Collier Road.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, two women in a car got stuck on the tracks. A man was attempting to help them out of the vehicle when it was hit by the train.
The victims have been identified as 47-year-old Chris Burkett, 66-year-old Debra Ruth Hall, and 93-year-old Shirley Treadwell.
The accident is under investigation.