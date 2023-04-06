3 Arrested in Washington County drug bust

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Three people were arrested in Washington County during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies seized nearly 2 pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana, and MDMA (X-Pills) during a traffic stop near Davisboro.

The 3 suspects taken into custody were 31-year-old Dexter Williams, 28-year-old Eric Tucker, and 23-year-old Tatiana Spivey. WCSO says they’re being charged with the following: