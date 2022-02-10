3 Found and arrested at Dollar General after cell phone robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Three people are behind bars after stealing cell phones and then trying to trade them for cash.

According to a release by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators office, the victim posted an ad on social media to sell two cell phones and met the prospective buyers at Lucky’s Food Store at 809 Main Street. The two individuals with whom she met snatched the cellphones from the victim and left the scene in a white vehicle being driven by a third person.

A short time later, the three individuals involved, were found at the Dollar General, at 4996 Bloomfield Road attempting to turn in the cellphones for cash, at a cellphone Kiosk machine. Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies entered the Dollar General and detained the three individuals involved.

20-year-old Willie Lee Gray was charged with Robbery and he also had two bond surrenders due to the current charge. Gray does not have a bond.

17-year-old Gary Roundtree III was charged with Robbery. Roundtree does not have a bond.

20 -year-old Brianna Shartae Davis was charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property. Davis was released after posting a bond of $4,050.00