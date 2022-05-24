28-year-old shot and killed on Mosley Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the 500 block of Mosley Avenue just after 4:00 a.m. today (Tuesday)

Deputies responded to the 500 block of Mosely Avenue regarding to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found 28-year-old Walter Caryse Robinson with gunshot wounds. Robinson was transported to the Atrium Health Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased by staff. No one else was injured during the incident. Next of kin has been notified.

There is no information on the suspect currently.

This incident is still under investigation anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.