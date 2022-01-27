23rd annual “College Film Series” starts in Macon this week

Mercer, Middle Georgia State and Wesleyan College are collaborating to host the event at the Douglass Theatre.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 23rd Annual College Film Series begins this week.

The theme of this year’s film series is “Revenge.”

Each school presents a movie of their choice that follows the theme.

“The film series is about the theme, but it’s also about movies, and it’s about movie culture,” MGA English professor Patrick Brennan said. “It’s about building up a movie culture in Macon, and it’s about increasing the movie culture between the three different institutions that we have in town, hence ‘college town.'”

Students from any of the hosting colleges can get free admission with their student IDs.

General public tickets are $5.

The first movie will be shown on Thursday, January 27. More information about movie showings can be found at douglasstheater.org.