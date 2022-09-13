23-Year-old shot and killed in Baldwin County on Monday

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed in Baldwin County on Monday.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, September 12th, Baldwin Deputies and officers with Milledgeville PD responded to Atrium Health Baldwin in reference to a female gunshot victim. The victim, 23-year-old Shani King, was later pronounced dead at the emergency room.

Investigations led law enforcement to the residence of the victim, at 218 GA Hwy 49 W Baldwin County. It was here that the crime scene was located and secured, the GBI was requested to process the crime scene.

Investigators learned that Reco Stephens took King to the hospital. Stephens was detained, and is now being held at the Baldwin County Detention Center without bond for the charge of murder.