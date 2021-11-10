21 Year-old man killed in Milledgeville, Investigators suspect gunfight with multiple shooters

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Major Brad King with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office told 41NBC that Tuesday night the 911 center in Baldwin County received a phone call concerning gunshots heard off Vinson Highway in Milledgeville, where deputies found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to King, the 911 call came ten minutes after 9:00 p.m., and deputies responded to the scene at 1863 Benson Highway at the Southwood Mobile Home Park, where they found 21 year-old Javon Jackson of Columbus with multiple gunshot wounds. King says Jackson’s wounds were treated on scene before he was taken to the emergency room at Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin, where he later died.

Investigators with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office believe, based on physical evidence at the scene, that this incident was not a drive-by shooting, and that it was not gang-related. Major King says authorities are searching for multiple shooters and expect that there were multiple weapons at the scene as they found that nearly 50 rounds had been fired, based on physical evidence left at the scene.

Anyone with any information concerning this story is urged to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 445-4893.

Stay with 41NBC for more updates.