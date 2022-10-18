2022 Georgia National Fair celebrates high attendance and success

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 2022 Georgia National Fair has wrapped up, and organizers are happy to announce that this 33rd annual fair will go down as the 2nd most-attended fair so far.

While the 2019 fair holds the all time high record of attendants at 565,533 visitors, this year holds second place with a whopping 543,120 visitors. The first Friday attendance also set an all-time high for 40,327 daily visitors.

This year’s fair gave fairgoers plenty of free entertainment– worth almost $850,000 in free concerts, petting zoos, magic shows, fireworks and more. Reithoffer Shows continued a 33-year-long partnership with the fairgrounds, providing over 80 rides and 8 armband nights to guests, and vendors regarded this year’s fair as one of their most successful stops across the U.S.

The Executive Director of the Fairgrounds and Agricenter had this to say about the success of this year’s fair: “This event continues to be one of the single largest in the state of Georgia. What’s more impressive than attendance, is our ability to execute this undertaking while maintaining incredibly high standards for safety, entertainment value, customer service, and cleanliness. I credit the Fair’s success to the support of Governor Kemp, our state legislators, Authority members, public safety agencies, team members, and volunteers.”

The plans for the 2023 fair are already underway, and is scheduled to take place October 5th-15th in Perry.